Indian Coast Guards apprehend fishing boat 'Kirmani' with 9 crew for theft

Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 on Wednesday apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with nine crew members on board for allegedly committing theft from dead vessel MT Morbius under tow by tug Allianz Titanium to Alang.

Indian Coast Guards apprehend fishing boat 'Kirmani' with 9 crew for theft
Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with 9 crew for theft on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 on Wednesday apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with nine crew members on board for allegedly committing theft from dead vessel MT Morbius under tow by tug Allianz Titanium to Alang. The operation was conducted at 0730 hours today.

Out of the total nine crew members, two of them hide on the dead vessel. The incident was reported at a distance of eight miles from Navabandar port, where the Coasts Guards reached in a short span of time and boarded the dead vessel apprehending the miscreants who were then handed over to the Marine Police at Pipavav.

The apprehended crew is currently being interrogated by the District Police authorities and punitive action against them will surely bring deterrence to stop such activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar holds 'very good meeting' with German counterpart; discusses counter-terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues including counter-terrorism, climate change, multilateralism, connecti...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...

UPDATE 1-Should Facebook, Google be liable for user posts? asks U.S. Attorney General Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday questioned whether Facebook, Google and other major online platforms still need the immunity from legal liability that has prevented them from being sued over material their users post. No lon...

Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds -source

Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.As it grapples with a crippling fi...
