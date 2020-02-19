Army Chief General Naravane visits 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota near Jammu.

He reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the area with Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi and other senior officers. (ANI)

