UPDATE 1-IMF experts meet Lebanese Prime Minister as visit begins

  • Reuters
  • Beirut
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:25 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 12:41 IST
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Image Credit: ANI

A team of IMF experts met Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday at the start of a visit to provide Lebanon with advice on how to tackle a deepening financial and economic crisis, Lebanese broadcasters LBC and al-Jadeed reported.

The IMF has said the team will visit until Feb. 23 and provide broad technical advice. Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the Fund. The long-brewing economic crisis spiralled last year as capital flows into the country slowed and protests erupted against the ruling elite over decades of corruption and bad governance.

Diab's government, which took office last month, must decide what to do about upcoming debt payments, notably a $1.2 billion dollar-denominated sovereign bond due on March 9. One of Lebanon's most influential politicians, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said on Wednesday that debt restructuring was the best solution for looming maturities.

Lebanon will on Friday review proposals from firms bidding to give it financial and legal advice on its options, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The government aims to take a quick decision on who to appoint, the source said. So far, firms bidding to be Lebanon's legal adviser are Dechert, Cleary Gottlieb, and White and Case, the source said.

Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide it with financial advice.

