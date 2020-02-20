Left Menu
Brazil postpones delivery of administrative reform - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  20-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:24 IST
Brazil's government has decided to postpone the submission of an administrative reform draft to the congress, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week the government would submit it by Thursday, but the source said he now considered the draft was not ready yet. Brazilian newspaper Estado de S. Paulo initially reported the delay.

