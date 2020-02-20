Brazil postpones delivery of administrative reform - source

Brazil's government has decided to postpone the submission of an administrative reform draft to the congress, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

President Jair Bolsonaro had said last week the government would submit it by Thursday, but the source said he now considered the draft was not ready yet. Brazilian newspaper Estado de S. Paulo initially reported the delay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.