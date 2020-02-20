People should known what happened, says Kamal Nath on surgical strike

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that he is "not raising questions on the surgical strike but people should know what happened". "The people want to know what happened and what its outcome was. We are not questioning the surgical strike. But they need to tell the people of the country what happened and how it happened," Nath told reporters here.

Earlier today he raised questions over the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strike saying "which surgical strike? They should at least give people some details." Nath said that Indira Gandhi-led government was in power when "92,000 Pakistan soldiers had surrendered and were arrested".

"That (Pakistani soldiers' surrender) is on one side and the surgical strike on the other. The people must know what happened in the surgical strike," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.