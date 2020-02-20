Man sentenced to 12 years for raping minor

A special court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for

raping a 12-year-old mentally-challenged girl. Special judge S P Ponkshe found the accused guilty of

offence committed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)

Act. As per the minor victim's testimony, the incident took

place in November 2016 when the accused worked as a sweeper at a housing society in Mulund where she lived.

The accused forcefully took the victim to the watchman's bathroom in the building's compound and raped her.

He then threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about the assault.

When the incident subsequently came to light, the minor's family lodged a complaint with the police and an FIR

was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

