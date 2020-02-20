UPDATE 1-Man arrested after stabbing in London mosque

A man in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and another man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

"A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Pictures posted on Twitter showed police officers restraining a man in the prayer hall of the mosque, near Regents Park, and then leading him away.

