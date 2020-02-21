Turkey will activate Russian S-400 missile systems -minister
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile systems which it has bought from Russia and there should be "no doubt" about this.
Akar was speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hulusi Akar
- Turkish
- Russia
- CNN Turk