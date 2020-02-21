Left Menu
UP:Criminal carrying reaward of Rs. 1 lakh injured in encounter

Ravindra Bhura, a criminal carrying reward of Rs. one Lakh was admitted to district hospital after getting injured in an encounter with the police in the Pallavapuram police station area of the district, police sources said on Friday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ravindra Bhura, a criminal carrying reward of Rs. one Lakh was admitted to district hospital after getting injured in an encounter with the police in the Pallavapuram police station area of the district, police sources said on Friday. Police have recovered guns, pistol, and cartridge from the miscreants. While Bhura was captured after the encounter, three of his accomplices managed to escape. Police teams have been deployed to search for the escaped gang members.

The encounter was led by Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni. Ravindra Bhura is an active member of Naidu Gang. Ravi Bhura was also involved in the robbery of 8 crores from Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, sources added.

Gang leader Shakti Naidu was killed in an encounter three days ago. (ANI)

