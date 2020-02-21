Urged PM to start construction of Ram Temple at the earliest: Chairman Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Chairman of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, on Friday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. "We met him and requested him to start the construction work of the Ram Temple at the earliest. He has given us assurance for the same. We also requested him to visit Ayodhya," the priest said when asked about his meeting with the Prime Minister.

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

