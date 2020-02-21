Police asked about whereabouts during Dec 15 violence, says Jamia student who joined probe

A Jamia Millia Islamia University student, who was on Friday questioned by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with the violence at the varsity on December 15, said that the officers only asked him about his whereabouts at the time of the incident. Ali, a first-year M Tech student, was summoned for questioning in the matter.

"They only asked where I was when the police entered the university and what happened with me. I answered all their questions," Ali told ANI after the questioning here on Friday. The student said that he was inside the campus when the police burst inside the varsity and lathi-charged the students.

"When the police entered, I along with some other students tried to run as there were a lot of police officers lathi-charging. Afterwards, they detained us and took us to Kalkaji police station," he said. When asked about the CCTV footage which the police claims it used to identify students who took part in the violence, Ali said, "the police are releasing CCTV footage to prove they were right and the students are doing the same. People can only understand what really happened after the full CCTV footage is released."

The Crime Branch had on Thursday issued notices to 10 Jamia students and asked them to appear before it for questioning in the December 15 violence that ensued at the varsity. On December 15, Delhi Police burst into the campus, threw teargas shells and allegedly assaulted students.

The action followed a day of demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where some protesters -- which the university has maintained were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in Jamia Nagar area of South Delhi. (ANI)

