Lesotho police: If PM tries to flee justice, we will issue arrest warrant

If it is established that Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is trying to flee justice, then the police will issue an arrest warrant, the country's deputy police commissioner said on Friday.

The officer was speaking after Thabane failed to appear in court in connection with the killing of his first wife.

