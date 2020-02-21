NGT directs MoEF, CPCB to submit report on plea to curb use of pesticides

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Central Pollution Control Board to submit a report on a plea seeking direction to restrict the use of chemical pesticides. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked MoEF and CPCB to furnish a report within two months on the strategies adopted to prevent the problem.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by journalist Shailesh Singh seeking directions to restrict the use of chemical pesticides as it is affecting the health of citizens and contaminating the soil. The applicant has referred to a study of the King George Medical College, Lucknow, and news articles to highlight the harmful effects of pesticides.

The plea stated that around seven lakh hectares of agricultural land in Aligarh division has turned into barren land as per a press report. There is also a report that many patients were referred to its Clinical Ecotoxicology (Diagnostic and Research) unit, it said.

"Though the issue raised here is significant, there are no identified violators against whom the proceedings may be initiated. In view of the above, without expressing any opinion on merits at this stage, we require the MoEF and the CPCB to furnish a report by email," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on April 28.

