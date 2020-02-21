Puducherry Minister to file case against Kiran Bedi for 'halting various schemes'

Puducherry Minister MK Rao on Friday said he will file a case against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly halting various projects and curtailing powers of elected ministers. "Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has a habit of curtailing powers of elected ministers and creating hurdles for welfare projects here. She stopped various projects meant for Yanam," said Rao while speaking to ANI.

"Now, I have consulted law experts and soon I am going to file a case against her," he said. In January, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had alleged that Bedi was attempting to disrupt the rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory.At a press conference at the Legislative Assembly, Narayanasamy slammed her saying, "Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory."He had also said that steps can be taken if there are loopholes in rice buying scheme.The Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor have been at loggerheads over several issues of governance including the rice buying scheme.Earlier, Narayansamy had accused the Lieutenant Governor of hindering the development of Puducherry and overturning the decisions of the cabinet. (ANI)

