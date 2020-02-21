Left Menu
Mohalla marshals, SC/ST Women Welfare Cell to be set up for women's safety in Delhi

Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday met with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal to discuss the plans to set up 'mohalla marshals' and SC/ST Women Welfare Cell to ensure women's safety in the national capital.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-02-2020 23:18 IST
Mohalla marshals, SC/ST Women Welfare Cell to be set up for women's safety in Delhi
Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday met with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal to discuss the plans to set up 'mohalla marshals' and SC/ST Women Welfare Cell to ensure women's safety in the national capital. "The DCW team has done exemplary work in the last three years. In our Guarantee Card, women's safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up mohalla marshals and strengthening Mahila panchayats in the upcoming months," Gautam was quoted as saying in a government release.

The Cabinet Minister has also asked DCW to set up a special SC/ST women welfare cell in the Commission that will work towards the welfare of women and girls from the community. According to the Delhi government, the role of mohalla marshals will be a revolutionary step in ensuring the overall security and safety at the grass-root level.

"We have conducted a pilot project on mohalla marshals in Burari wherein civil defence officers conducted regular checks in those locations which were the most vulnerable and from where we received the maximum complaints from. The results were outstanding and should be implemented across all 70 Vidhan Sabhas," Maliwal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

