TN CM chairs inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Investment Opportunities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Friday chaired the inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Economic and Investment Opportunities organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Taking India's economic diplomacy to local stakeholders @CMOTamilNadu Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired the inaugural session of Diplomatic Outreach Summit on Economic & Investment Opportunities in TN organised by MEA with TN Govt, as part of enhanced outreach to States," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Around 30 Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consuls General and 20 other members of diplomatic and Consular corps, from Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore participated in the event," he said. (ANI)

