Italy says no more EU budget rebates, Poland says ETS tax culled
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the next EU budget must not contain rebates for net payers.
His Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, said an idea to replenish the 2021-27 budget with part of national proceeds from carbon emissions trading through the Emissions Trading System (ETS) was rejected.
They spoke after an EU leader's summit failed to yield a deal on the bloc's next long-term budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Giuseppe Conte
- EU
- Italian
- Mateusz Morawiecki