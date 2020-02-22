Italy says no more EU budget rebates, Poland says ETS tax culled

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the next EU budget must not contain rebates for net payers.

His Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, said an idea to replenish the 2021-27 budget with part of national proceeds from carbon emissions trading through the Emissions Trading System (ETS) was rejected.

They spoke after an EU leader's summit failed to yield a deal on the bloc's next long-term budget.

