Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahadayi Tribunal term extended; welcome move for Goa: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the Central government has extended the period of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which is a welcome move for Goa as it gives the state a better opportunity to present its case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 09:52 IST
Mahadayi Tribunal term extended; welcome move for Goa: Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the Central government has extended the period of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which is a welcome move for Goa as it gives the state a better opportunity to present its case. "In a welcome move for Goa, the Central Government extends the period of Mahadeyi Water Disputes Tribunal for submission of further report till August 19, 2020, in view of the pending applications filed by the Government of Goa against Karnataka including the application for disobedience of the order of the Tribunal. It gives us an opportunity to urge to get the earlier award of the Tribunal modified considering our prayers in the applications. Till the final order is passed, Karnataka will not be able to take action against the interest of Goa," said Sawant in a tweet.

Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi river water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa and briefly in Maharashtra. The Karnataka government has sought the release of 7.56 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet water from the Mahadayi river for its Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply in Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematchOn the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first figh...

'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

China is delaying the grant of clearance to Indias proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighboring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official so...

Condition of 8 coronavirus-infected Indians onboard Diamond Princess improving

The condition of eight Indians, who were onboard quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan and currently undergoing treatment for the new strain of coronavirus, is improving, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday. In a tweet, the ...

China 'deliberately delaying' grant of clearance for third evacuation flight from India

Beijing is yet to grant clearance to the third flight from New Delhi, which will carry relief supplies to the virus-hit nation and also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus that has k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020