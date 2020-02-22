Rule of law is foundation of societal values in India: PM Modi at International Judicial Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the rule of law is the foundation of societal values in India and that every Indian has belief in the judiciary. Speaking at the International Judicial Conference here, PM Modi said, "In Indian society, the rule of law is the foundation of societal values. Law is the king of kings, law is supreme. This is the reason that every Indian has a belief in the judiciary.""Recently, there have been some important judicial judgments which were subject to global discussions. Before these judgments, several concerns were being expressed about consequences, but 1.3 billion Indians accepted these judicial verdicts wholeheartedly," he said.

Prime Miniter Modi also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and relations of his ideals with the judiciary. "Respected Mahatma Gandhi ji's life was devoted to truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary. He himself was a barrister. He has written in great detail in his autobiography about the first case he fought." Modi said that the judicial conference was taking place at a "great moment for India" as the nation is celebrating the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)

