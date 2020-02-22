Amaravati JAC holds protest against 3-capital decision

The Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday continued to stage an agitation against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital decision. Speaking to ANI, JAC convenor Siva Reddy said that along with the opposition of the three-capital decision, the protestors are also condemning the cases which have been registered against over 400 farmers for protesting against the issue.

"Since the last 65 days, we have been holding agitations against the government's decision regarding the three capitals of Andhra Pradesh. We strongly condemn the cases registered against the farmers here. This is undemocratic and we are requesting the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw all the cases which are already filed. This is our main demand," Reddy said. "The government should rethink about the three-capital issue," he added.

CPM leader Baburao said that the government is imposing registered cases against the farmers and agriculture workers in Amaravati capital city. "Around 460 farmers were booked under so many cases. It is the democratic rights of the farmers. The government is curbing farmers' rights. So, on behalf of CPM, we are supporting the farmers' agitation. The government is playing with the sentiments of the people to shift the capital city," Baburao told ANI.

"We are demanding that the administrative capital should be at one place only. It is the right of the farmers to protest against the government's policy. So, we are with the farmers," he added. The state Assembly had earlier passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

