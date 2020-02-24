Left Menu
Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday. Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age. Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from the court.

