Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday. Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age. Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from the court.

