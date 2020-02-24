Kerala HC asks govt reason for delay in sanction to prosecute ex-minister in Rs 4.2 cr scam
The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government as to why the sanction for prosecution against former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju was delayed in a Rs 4.2 crore scam case.
The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state government as to why the sanction for prosecution against former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju was delayed in a Rs 4.2 crore scam case.
A bench of Justice Sunil Thomas directed the PWD to submit its report in a Muvattupuzha vigilance court before March 20.
The court issued the direction while considering a petition against delaying the sanction of prosecution against Kunju in a case relating to corruption in the construction of a foot overbridge over the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala HC
- Muvattupuzha
- Periyar