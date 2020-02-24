Left Menu
Chirag Paswan demands CBI probe in Bihar police exam paper leak

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan has requested Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for an CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak of state police examination conducted last year in December.

LJP national president Chirag Paswan (File /Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan has requested Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for an CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak of state police examination conducted last year in December. "During my state visit, I was informed by the aspirants that the exam papers and answer sheets were leaked and were widely circulated on social media before the examination. Applicants also protested on December 26 and 30," read Paswan's letter to Nitish Kumar.

"They also submitted the proof of the paper leak to the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) office," the letter reads. "I am requesting CBI investigation in this regard," it read.

"But without proper investigation, the results were announced on Jan 28, 2020. Because of this, applicants called for 'Bihar Band' and protested demanding CBI investigation on Feb 4, 13 and 20. The police resorted to lathi-charge and many applicants were injured and were sent to jails," it added. Bihar police had resorted to lathi-charge on applicants and used water cannons to stop protesters in Patna. (ANI)

