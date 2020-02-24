Delhi LG instructs police to maintain law and order after clashes erupt in city

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace. "Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash. Delhi Police also asked citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. "Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. It is appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumours," read the statement by the Police.

On Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

