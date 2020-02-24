Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunanda Pushkar case: Court seeks response from police to Tharoor's plea on wife's Twitter account

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:02 IST
Sunanda Pushkar case: Court seeks response from police to Tharoor's plea on wife's Twitter account

A Delhi court on Monday sought response from the city police on a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seeking preservation of his deceased wife's Twitter account and tweets made by her prior to her death in 2014. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the investigating officer (IO) in the case to file his reply on Tharoor's plea by March 20, when the court will next hear the matter.

The court had last month dismissed Tharoor's plea seeking to place before it certain tweets of his wife, saying he will have the liberty to produce them at an appropriate stage. The former union minister who had got pre-arrest bail, which was later converted to regular bail, was charged by the Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the plea filed on Monday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, said Twitter may delete her entire account since she expired in 2014 and that poses a threat of loss of evidence in this case. When an individual dies, "Twitter may delete the entire account, until and unless an order is passed in this regard. That poses a threat of loss of the evidence in this case," Pahwa said

"Since 2014 her (Pushkar's) account is inactive. Give a direction to IO to write to Twitter India to preserve her account and tweets," he requested the court. Police claimed that Tharoor, the sole accused in the case, had abetted his wife's suicide as he had tortured her.

The maximum punishment for the offence listed in the charge sheet is 10 years of imprisonment. Pushkar's death had created a sensation as it came shortly after a bitter spat between the couple on Twitter over his alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a suite of luxury hotel Leela in Delhi's Chanakyapuri on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying at the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate XS steps up competition in foldable phone segment

HIGHLIGHTSHuawei unveiled new Mate XS foldable phone with a more robust and higher quality display that its predecessor.The launch was streamed from Barcelona, where the Mobile World Congress was due to be held this week before it was cance...

Turkmen constitutional reform hints at succession plan

The Turkmenistan government published a series of draft constitutional amendments on Monday that would reserve seats for former presidents in the newly-established upper chamber of parliament. The gas-rich Central Asian nations only ex-pres...

Rajini''s next film is ''Annaatthe''

After the recently released Darbar, superstar Rajinikanth has taken up the next project,his 168th, titled Annaatthe big brother. The film is directed by Siva who has churned out hitslike Viswasam last year. Thalivar168 is Annaatthe, Sun Pic...

ANALYSIS-With once-radical Podemos tamed, Spain's new coalition is happy - for now

Just last year, Spains struggling prime minister said he would not be able to sleep at night had he made a pact with the hard left Unidas Podemos party to secure power.Now, Pedro Sanchez new best friends are the once-radical movement, born ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020