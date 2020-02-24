Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs ED to return with interest Rs 7.95 L seized from travel agency owner in 1995

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:41 IST
HC directs ED to return with interest Rs 7.95 L seized from travel agency owner in 1995

The Delhi High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to return with interest the sum of Rs 7.95 lakh "illegally" seized from a travel agency owner nearly 25 years ago for alleged violation of foreign exchange law. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the man has been deprived of his funds for a considerable period of time and held that confiscation of the amount was "wholly illegal and unsustainable".

The court directed the ED to return the seized amount along with an interest of six per cent per annum from the date of seizure, that is October 4, 1995, till the date of payment. On calculating the amount to be paid based on six per cent simple interest per annum, the total sum comes to around Rs 20 lakh.

The man, Manak Kala who runs a travel agency, had challenged the February 2014 order of the Adjudicating Authority of ED which had imposed a penalty of Rs 75 lakh on him and directed confiscation of Rs 7.95 lakh, seized from his office, under Section 63 of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act (FERA). He had challenged the order before Special Director (Appeals) which reduced the penalty. He again challenged it before the Appellate Tribunal for Foreign Exchange which dismissed his appeal and later he approached the high court.

As per details of the case, a sum of Rs 7.95 lakh along with various documents were seized from the office of a tour and travels agency in October 1995. A statement was made by one of the employees of Kala's travel agency that he was instructed by Kala to receive payments, which came from Dubai, and distribute them under the instructions of some persons residing there, it was alleged.

He had alleged that he had received a total of 68.6 lakh from some unknown persons. However, he retracted his statement the next day. The ED's counsel submitted before the court that there was no infirmity in the tribunal's order.

The high court said confiscation of Rs 7.95 lakh from Kala's office was unsustainable and upheld his appeal while setting aside the tribunal's order. "The amount seized from the premises of the appellant (Kala) are liable to be returned to him," it said.

The court said neither the adjudicating authority nor the appellate authority had applied their minds on the question of whether the statement made by the employee was voluntary in view of its retraction on the very next day. In fact, the tribunal had proceeded on the basis that it was accepted by the appellate authority that the statement of the employee had no evidentiary value, it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fikile Mbalula distributes bicycles to learners in De Aar

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has handed over 249 Shova Kalula bicycles to learners from six schools in De Aar in the Northern Cape.The bicycles were distributed on Monday through the Department of Transports initiative, Shova Kalula bi...

Raninder terms CWG shooting, archery c'ships "path breaking", admits proposal "against the grain"

NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday described the Commonwealth Games Federations decision to add the medals won in the shooting and archery championships in India to the tally of 2022 Birmingham Games as pathbreaking but also admitted t...

Vietnam tells banks to cut or delay loan payments from virus-hit firms - c.bank

Vietnams central bank ordered commercial banks on Monday to eliminate, cut or delay interest payments on loans to companies facing losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move by State Bank of Vietnam SBV came as authorities stepped up ...

Huawei Mate XS steps up competition in foldable phone segment

HIGHLIGHTSHuawei unveiled new Mate XS foldable phone with a more robust and higher quality display that its predecessor.The launch was streamed from Barcelona, where the Mobile World Congress was due to be held this week before it was cance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020