Rival eastern Libya-based parliament suspends participation in Geneva peace talks

Lawmakers based in eastern Libya controlled by Khalifa Haftar will suspend their participation in political peace talks with counterparts allied to the internationally recognized administration, a statement said Monday.

The United Nations had planned to bring together in Geneva from Wednesday lawmakers from both sides of Libya's conflict to end the war over the capital Tripoli.

