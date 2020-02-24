Ivanka Trump finds Taj Mahal 'awe-inspiring'

Impressed by the beauty of Taj Mahal, White House Advisor Ivanka Trump on Monday said that the grandeur of the 17th century was "awe-inspiring". "The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe-inspiring!" Ivanka wrote as she shared on Instagram pictures of herself with husband Jared Kushner in front of the Taj Mahal.

Ivanka, daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner are part of the US delegation accompanying the US President. The US first family went to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal after attending the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th Century as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983. More than 40 foreign dignitaries have visited the Taj Mahal so far, including Princess Diana, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife among others.

The first family was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon their arrival in Agra. Several folk artists performed at the airport to welcome the dignitaries. Ivanka termed the 'Namaste Trump' event as "spectacular". (ANI)

