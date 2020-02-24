Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Canadian police move in to clear indigenous blockade of rail line

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:00 IST
UPDATE 3-Canadian police move in to clear indigenous blockade of rail line
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Police moved in on Monday morning to clear a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for more than two weeks on one of the country's busiest lines. Canadian National Railway Co obtained an injunction against those preventing rail traffic from running along its trunk line near Belleville, Ontario, on Feb. 7, but provincial police had taken a cautious approach until now.

Dozens of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) descended on the site of the blockade a little after 8 a.m. ET. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said there had been about 10 arrests so far. Media were kept at a distance. But a group called Real People's Media, affiliated with Onkwehon:we clan families and their allies, posted a video on Twitter showing police wrestle two men to the ground after they refused to back away from the tracks. Police had given a midnight deadline to clear the line.

"Unfortunately, all avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted and a valid court injunction remains in effect," the OPP said in a statement. The Tyendinaga Mohawk campaigners barricaded the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en from British Columbia, who are seeking to stop construction of a gas pipeline over their land.

In Ottawa, hundreds of protesters met in front of parliament and marched in support of the Wet'suwet'en. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with top ministers to discuss the end of the standoff. Trudeau has said it is his government's priority to reconcile with indigenous peoples, who make up about 4 percent of the population and face higher levels of poverty and violence, and shorter life expectancies. "We are not in any way compromising our commitment to the reconciliation agenda, but at the same time the impact of these rail disruptions, and the barricades, is untenable," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told reporters after the meeting. "It's absolutely essential those barricades come down and that rail service be resumed."

On Friday Trudeau demanded aboriginal groups lift the rail blockades, which have also been staged in other provinces including Quebec, but both the Wet'suwet'en and Tyendinaga remained defiant. The Wet'suwet'en band in British Columbia has been fighting the construction of TC Energy Corp's planned Coastal GasLink pipeline for a decade, but savvy social media use and years of outreach brought the group allies from across Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Actor Smollett denies renewed hoax charges in Chicago, is released on bond

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. At an...

Constable among 4 killed, DCP injured in fresh riots over CAA in northeast Delhi

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a batt...

Police investigate injured German, 29, suspected of driving into carnival

German prosecutors and police are investigating a 29-year-old German man suspected of driving into a crowd at a carnival in the town of Volkmarsen and he is being treated by doctors due to injuries he suffered in the incident, they said in ...

Tennis-Djokovic continues hot streak with opening win in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. Djokovic, who helped Serbia to victory in the ATP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020