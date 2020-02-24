Man who opened fire at police identified as Shahrukh: Delhi Police

According to Delhi Police, The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi today has been identified as Shahrukh. Earlier today a head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiraled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles, and a petrol pump, and hurling stones

Delhi Police: The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East #Delhi today has been identified as Shahrukh. pic.twitter.com/xeoI7KpBPh — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Further details awaited.

