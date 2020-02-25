Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 02:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 02:17 IST
U.S. Supreme Court open to more damages against Sudan over embassy bombings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared open to reinstating $4.3 billion in punitive damages against Sudan in lawsuits accusing it of complicity in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of two U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people. Eight justices heard about an hour of arguments in an appeal - filed by people injured and relatives of people killed in the attacks - of a 2017 lower court ruling that blocked the plaintiffs from collecting the punitive damages imposed against Sudan alongside about $6 billion in compensatory damages. Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not participate in the case.

The justices directed the bulk of their questioning toward an attorney representing Sudan as opposed to the plaintiffs. Conservative and liberal justices raised doubts over Sudan's argument that it could not be hit with punitive damages. Sudan, riven by civil war and unrest, has been trying to reduce its exposure in the litigation.

Twelve Americans were among the dead in the Aug. 7, 1998, attacks, with thousands of other people wounded. The lawsuits involve 567 people, most of whom are non-U.S. citizens who were employees of the U.S. government and their relatives. Doreen Oport, 58, who was working as an immigration assistant in the embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi during the attack and suffered burns and other injuries, expressed optimism following the arguments.

"We are waiting for justice," Oport said. President Donald Trump's administration urged the justices to side with the plaintiffs.

The damages were imposed by default because for most of the litigation Sudan did not appear before a lower court to counter accusations that it harbored and provided support to the Islamist militant group al Qaeda, which led to the bombings. Sudan denies the allegations. The truck bombs that detonated outside the embassies in Nairobi as well as Dar es Salaam, Tanzania marked the first large-scale al Qaeda attack. Three years later, on Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda operatives carried out attacks in the United States, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Starting in 2001, several groups of plaintiffs sued in federal court in Washington under the 1976 Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which generally bars claims against foreign countries except those designated by the United States as a state sponsor of terrorism, as Sudan has been since 1993. Other claims were made under local District of Columbia law. A federal judge found Sudan liable and awarded the plaintiffs $10.2 billion, including $4.3 in punitive damages.

In 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld Sudan's liability, but ruled that a 2008 change in the law allowing for punitive damages was enacted after the bombings occurred and cannot be applied retroactively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-University of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months prison for admissions scam

The former mens tennis head coach of the University of Texas at Austin was sentenced on Monday to six months in prison after admitting he accepted 100,000 in bribes as part of a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme.Michael Center, 55, ...

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.Local and state...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe were on track to fall by the most in two years on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the imp...

UPDATE 2-France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan - Le Maire

France is looking at options to help Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including an International Monetary Fund IMF programme if Beirut seeks one, a minister said on Monday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020