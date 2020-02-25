35 companies of paramilitary forces, other security officials deployed in Northeast Delhi: Police

An additional 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday following violence in the area which led to the deaths of seven persons in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters yesterday. Delhi Police in a statement said, "35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in."

Speaking to media, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police said: "We are continuously taking action and additional forces have been deployed in Brahampuri, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and other areas." "We are dispersing any mischief mongers and at the same time peace committees are holding talks with people to maintain calm," he said.

"One police officer and six civilians have died in the violence," he added. Violence erupted after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area on Monday. (ANI)

