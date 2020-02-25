Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 companies of paramilitary forces, other security officials deployed in Northeast Delhi: Police

An additional 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday following violence in the area which led to the deaths of seven persons in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters yesterday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:33 IST
35 companies of paramilitary forces, other security officials deployed in Northeast Delhi: Police
Joint Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar speaking to media in New Delhi on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

An additional 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday following violence in the area which led to the deaths of seven persons in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters yesterday. Delhi Police in a statement said, "35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in."

Speaking to media, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police said: "We are continuously taking action and additional forces have been deployed in Brahampuri, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and other areas." "We are dispersing any mischief mongers and at the same time peace committees are holding talks with people to maintain calm," he said.

"One police officer and six civilians have died in the violence," he added. Violence erupted after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the area on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Post Office embark on contract review to derive savings

The management of the South African Post Office SAPO has been instructed to review all SAPO contracts to ensure they are still relevant to the business requirements.This as the board, which was appointed last October, has set a 90-day deadl...

Clashes in North-East Delhi result of 'underground planning of anti-national forces': Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that the violent clashes in North-East Delhi are a result of underground planning by anti-national forces. The clashes in North-East district of the national capital are a result of underground...

Rajinikanth asked to file written reply to commission probing Thoothukudi violence

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanths legal aide, advocate Ilamparudhi, on Tuesday appeared before a one-member commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan probing police firing during an anti-Sterlite protest at Th...

Foreign lawyers cannot have interviews with jail inmates as legal advisor, says Delhi court

Foreign lawyers are not entitled to hold interviews with prisoners of Tihar jail, as legal advisors, a Delhi court has said while rejecting a plea by Christian Michel James, an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, seeking permission ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020