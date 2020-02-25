Left Menu
Plea in HC seeks prohibiting slaughter of bulls, buffaloes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:12 IST
A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to extend the ban on cow slaughter to include bulls, bullocks and buffaloes. The petition has contended that if there is a prohibition on slaughter of cows, then its male counterpart and progeny should also be covered by the restriction.

It has contended that where other species like lions or peacocks are concerned, both males and females are protected from being killed and therefore, bulls and bullocks too should be protected from slaughter. It has also claimed that bulls, bullocks and buffaloes, after getting aged or outliving their usefulness as draught or milch animals, can still assist in agricultural and breeding activities.

The plea has contended that dung and urine of these animals was also useful as fertiliser. The petitioner has claimed that he had first moved the Supreme Court last year for protection of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes from slaughter, but the apex court had asked him to move the Delhi High Court.

