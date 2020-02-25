RTC Pusta-Karawal Nagar road closed for traffic movement: Delhi Police

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that both the carriageways of the RTC pusta -Karawal Nagar road have been closed for traffic movement due to violent demonstration over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the area. The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid the stretch.

Meanwhile, stone-pelting has taken place between two groups near the Bhajanpura chowk in North-East Delhi. Violent incidents were also reported from Jafrabad and Maujpur. Security has been heightened in the area. Thirty-five companies of additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in North-East Delhi, along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing officials, on Tuesday following violence in the area which led to the deaths of seven people in clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors yesterday. (ANI)

