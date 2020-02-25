Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dmitry Yazov, anti-Gorbachev coup plotter, ex-Soviet defence minister, dies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:22 IST
Dmitry Yazov, anti-Gorbachev coup plotter, ex-Soviet defence minister, dies

Dmitry Yazov, a former Soviet defence minister who took part in an unsuccessful coup against leader Mikhail Gorbachev, died on Tuesday at the age of 95, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Yazov was the last Marshal of the Soviet Union and one of eight senior officials who tried and failed to remove Gorbachev from power in August 1991, a move widely seen as hastening the collapse of the Soviet Union that same year. He spent 18 months in jail for his role in the coup before being given an amnesty by then President Boris Yeltsin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Yazov "an outstanding military leader," after the Defence Ministry announced his death after a long illness. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who earlier this month bestowed him with a state award, called Yazov a legendary figure.

Yazov, a Siberian-born veteran of World War Two, held the post of Soviet defence minister from May 1987 until August 1991. During a career that spanned half a century, he was posted to Cuba during the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis with the United States, commanded Soviet forces in then Czechoslovakia in 1979-80, and carried out missions in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

Lithuania last year found Yazov guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in a 1991 crackdown against the Baltic state's pro-independence movement, which killed 14 civilians and wounded more than 700 others. Russia refused to cooperate with the trial, calling it illegal and Gorbachev declined to testify.

A Lithuanian court sentenced Yazov to 10 years in prison in absentia, in a judgement Russia condemned as an unfriendly and provocative act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu pledges new settler homes in sensitive West Bank corridor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to build 3,500 new settler homes in a super-sensitive area of the occupied West Bank, just a week before a tight general election. I gave immediate instructions for a permit to depos...

Security stepped up in Aligarh following violence in Delhi over CAA

Security has been stepped up here as a precautionary measure following violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Despite no untoward incident taking place in any part of the city on Tuesda...

We did talk about religious freedom; PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India: Trump.

We did talk about religious freedom PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom in India Trump....

UPDATE 2-Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 91 after undergoing treatment in intensive care following surgery. The former air force officer will be buried in a military funeral but the timing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020