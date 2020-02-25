Left Menu
Five SC judges affected by Swine Flu, measures being taken by Health Ministry

Five judges of Supreme Court of India have been affected by Swine Flu which is caused by the H1N1 virus. In order to curb the situation in the apex court, certain preventive measures were immediately undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-02-2020 18:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

All the judges were provided treatment as per the protocol. Prophylactic treatment was also given to all who have come in contact with them including their family members. All five judges were kept in home isolation. Of these, three Judges have already resumed their duty and two continue to be under home isolation and observation and are recovering.

The courtrooms and residences are being sanitised. Awareness regarding preventive measures was disseminated to all concerned people. An H1N1 sensitization workshop for lawyers and other staff members will also be conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India at Bar Council of India office tomorrow.

Although H1N1 is a seasonal infection which usually occurs every year with two peaks (one in January to March and other between July to September). The Ministry has requested everyone to take the preventive measures such as cover your nose and mouth with a tissue/handkerchief while coughing or sneezing; wash your hands often with soap and water; avoid crowded places; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth; stay away from crowded places if you have cough/cold; drink plenty of water; sleep well. In case of any symptoms, the nearest public health facility may be contacted immediately. (ANI)

