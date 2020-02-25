3 sentenced to one year in prison for molesting woman boxer in Kolkata

A court in Kolkata on Tuesday sentenced three persons to prison terms of one year each for assaulting and molesting a woman boxer. Chief judicial magistrate Subhodip Chowdhury sentenced the three to prison terms of one year each on the charges of intent to outrage the modesty of the woman and voluntarily causing hurt.

Both sentences will run concurrently. The convicts, who underwent custodial trial, were also fined Rs 5,000 each for the first offense and Rs 1,000 each for voluntarily causing hurt. The woman, an acclaimed boxer, was on her way to the office on June 28, 2019, on her scooter when the three men Sk Firoz, Wasim Khan, and Rahul Sharma accosted her on the pretext that she came on their way while boarding a bus. The three abused and assaulted her and touched her in an inappropriate manner, public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said. The three were arrested soon after a complaint was lodged by the woman and custodial trial was held after the prosecution filed the charge sheet within 11 days of the incident, Ghosal said. The incident took place near Remount Road in the South Port police station area.

