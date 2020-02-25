6 SC judges infected with swine flu; CJI holds meeting

With six Supreme Court judges infected with H1N1 or swine flu, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde Tuesday held a meeting with judges of the apex court and suggested that lawyers and court staffs be vaccinated to curb the infection. The issue came to the fore after Justice D Y Chandrachud told lawyers in his court room that judges of the apex court held a meeting with the CJI to take remedial steps to check the spread of swine flu.

Justice Chandrachud said it was decided in the meeting to make H1N1 vaccination available for advocates for inoculation. The CJI also held a meeting with office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to discuss the issue.

Due to the meeting, the bench led by CJI Bobde sat late, at around 11.08 am, as against the scheduled time of 10.30 AM. The Supreme Court administration spoke to the concerned officials of the Health Ministry for taking immediate measures.

Apex court sources said that the CJI asked the secretary general to speak to the ministry for augmenting the CGHS facility and setting up of temporary dispensary to attend to lawyers requiring medical facilities for H1N1. Sources said that measures have already been taken for augmenting CGHS facilities and setting up of the dispensary.

"The CJI and judges were very concerned for taking affective measures. They want immunization and sensitisation procedure to be carried out in the apex court," sources said. SCBA secretary Ashok Arora said, "the CJI had called the meeting in the morning and discussed with us the seriousness of H1N1".

He said on Wednesday, there will be a awareness meet about the spread of H1N1 in the apex court and vaccination drive will commence from Thursday. Further, Arora said the health ministry officials are going to visit the Supreme Court on Wednesday to take effective measures including augmenting the CGHS dispensary in the campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.