Minor arrested for disseminating ISI ideology through social media in J-K's Ganderbal

Police have arrested a boy studying in 10th standard for allegedly disseminating ISI ideology through his Facebook account. On tracing the minor, police discovered that he was in touch with a Pakistani handler.

"A 10th standard boy has been arrested. He was disseminating ISI ideology through his Facebook account which came under our surveillance team's notice," said Khalil Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal. "We traced him and got to know that he was in touch with a Pakistani handler. A case has been registered," he added.

During the interrogation, police officials learnt that the minor has highly radicalised mindset. (ANI)

