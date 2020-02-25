Questions weren't copied from any sources for Kerala Administrative Services exam: PSC chairman

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman MK Sakeer on Tuesday refuted the claims of Congress MLA PT Thomas that some questions were copied from the Pakistan civil services examination for the Kerala Administration Service (KAS) exam. Sakeer, who was speaking to media persons here said: "On a particular topic, the academicians prepare questions of similar nature. But to say that it was asked in a US or Pakistan exams don't hold any ground."

It has also been alleged that six questions in the KAS exams were copied from a guide brought out by a coaching centre. The KPSC chairman brushed aside the allegation. "We have a foolproof mechanism in place for preparing questions," he said.

Regarding the recent raids of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) at prominent coaching centres, he said: "KPSC was the first to forward the complaints to the government seeking an investigation" "We welcome the Vigilance probe. Many coaching centres use PSC coaching centres in their names, which gives out the message as if these centres are affiliated to the PSC. We will request the government to intervene in this regard and end this practice," added Sakeer. (ANI)

