Exchange of fire between Naxals, security forces in Chattisgarh
There was a brief exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district earlier on Tuesday.
In a separate incident, one security personnel suffered minor injuries and two security personnel suffered stain and sprain in IED blast in Gangaloor- Kirandul PS border area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
