Delhi Police appeals to citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace, harmony amid violence

Delhi Police has appealed to all the citizens of the national capital to co-operate with Delhi Police in maintaining peace and harmony across the city in view of the ongoing violence erupting across the Northeast parts of Delhi. In the last two days some incidents of stone-pelting, arson and damage to property have occurred in some pockets of North-East Delhi area.

Delhi Police is making all earnest efforts, including the deployment of reinforcement and involving respectable citizens of the area, to restore the normalcy. "Therefore, it is appealed to all citizens of Delhi to co-operate with Delhi Police in maintaining peace and harmony in the city. They are also advised not to lend an ear to rumour mongers and unverified messages being circulated on Social Media," said Delhi Police in a statement.

Delhi Police has kept strict vigil on such mischievous elements and miscreants. Strict legal action will be taken against those who are found involved in these incidents. It is also urged that social media platforms should be used with responsibility. Public cooperation is solicited in maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, Shahdara towards Apsara Border traffic movement has been closed. "Shahdara towards Apsara Border traffic movement has been closed after barricading by UP police. Traffic has been diverted towards Surya Nagar," Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement. (ANI)

