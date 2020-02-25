Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held, gold worth over Rs 10 lakhs seized in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police has apprehended three people in a case of burglary which was held on the intervening night of Feb 14 and 15 and seized gold ornaments worth Rs 10,10,000, one Mount Blank Watch worth Rs 1 Lakh, two Bikes, one Coconut cutting knife, one Fencing cutter and three Cell Phones from their possession in Jubilee Hills on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:19 IST
3 held, gold worth over Rs 10 lakhs seized in Hyderabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad Police has apprehended three people in a case of burglary which was held on the intervening night of Feb 14 and 15 and seized gold ornaments worth Rs 10,10,000, one Mount Blank Watch worth Rs 1 Lakh, two Bikes, one Coconut cutting knife, one Fencing cutter and three Cell Phones from their possession in Jubilee Hills on Monday. According to police, the accused have been identified as Syed Yousuf, Shaik Shahed and Syed Shahbaz.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that Syed Yousuf is a relative of Shaik Shahed and a friend of Syed Shahbaz. "The sleuths of Commissioner's Taskforce, West Zone team apprehended three accused persons by name Syed Yousuf, Shaik Shahed and Syed Shahbaz, who committed burglary at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and were absconding since the date of crime," Kumar said.

"Gold ornaments worth Rs 10,10,000, one Mount Blank Watch worth Rs 1 Lakh, two Bikes, one Coconut cutting knife, one Fencing cutter and three Cell Phones were seized from their possession," he added. He said that on the intervening night of Feb 14 and 15, the accused persons proceeded on their bikes and entered the house of Naseer Ali Khan located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad from the back side by cutting the fencing and committed theft of Jewellery and other valuable items from the house while the inmates were sleeping in the house and fled the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

Communal violence escalates, toll mount to13, over 200 injured in northeast Delhi

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing...

Sanjay Bhandari to file his reply in the trial court within a week

Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to file his reply in the Trial Court within a week on plea challenging proceedings under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, and observed that no coercive steps be taken again...

Braves sit 1B Freeman (elbow) as precaution

The Atlanta Braves pulled first baseman, Freddie Freeman, from Tuesdays spring training game against the Minnesota Twins over concerns regarding his inflamed right elbow. The Braves said Freeman had been scratched as a precaution. Yonder Al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020