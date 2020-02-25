Over 30 people booked for anti-CAA protests in Mumbai

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against 30-35 people in connection with an anti-CAA-NRC protest held at Marine Drive on Monday. The protestors, who had gathered at Marine Drive as part of a candlelight vigil in the wake of clashes in northeast Delhi, were detained by police who also barricaded the Gateway of India premises.

At least 13 people, including a Delhi Police head constable, have lost their lives and 186 people have been injured in violence in North-East Delhi that began on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has made an appeal to the people to maintain peace in the city.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik among others over the violence and prevailing situation in the violence-hit areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.