NCP's Anil Bhosale, 3 others held for over Rs 71 cr bank fraud: Pune Police

Pune Police on Tuesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale along with three others connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 71.78 crore in Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank.

Besides Bhosale, who is also the director of Shivajirao Bhosale bank, CEO Tanhaji Padval and S V Jadhav and chief accountant Shailesh Bhosale of the bank have been arrested, said Pune Police.

Earlier in the month of January, Pune Police had registered a case against Bhosale, his wife and around 15 others including the board of directors for alleged forgery, misappropriation and cheating. (ANI)

