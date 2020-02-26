Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram criticises Centre, Delhi Police for failing to control violence

As the death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the city increased to 20, Former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Delhi Police and the Centre in a series of tweets for failing to control the law and order situation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:14 IST
Chidambaram criticises Centre, Delhi Police for failing to control violence
Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the city increased to 20, Former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the Delhi Police and the Centre in a series of tweets for failing to control the law and order situation. "The violence has continued since Monday and even now there are incidents of violence. It shows the colossal failure of the Delhi Police," tweeted Chidambaram.

On the Delhi High Court's midnight hearing, directing the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage to the injured victims of violence, he said, "Two High Court judges had to hold a midnight hearing last night to ensure the safe evacuation of injured persons to a proper hospital. What does it say about the performance of Delhi Police?" A special sitting of the Delhi High Court was convened at 12.30 am at the residence of Justice Muralidhar under the orders of the senior-most Judge, Justice G.S. Sistani, after Justice Muralidhar received a call from Suroor Mander, Advocate explaining the dire circumstances under which certain grievously wounded victims were unable to be removed from the Al Hind Hospital in New Mustafabad, a small hospital which lacks the facilities for treating seriously wounded persons, for treatment at the GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

The Congress leader also slammed the Central government in a tweet, "Whether the violence in East Delhi was instigated (MOS-Home) or spontaneous (MHA), the government has a duty to end the violence." "Still not too late, the government should listen to the voices of the CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will not be held in a derogatory manner until the Supreme Court decides on its legality," he added in a follow-up tweet.

He also said, "India lives with the Citizenship Act 1955 without amendment. Why is there a need to amend the Act now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned further." Clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters have taken place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi causing the death of 20 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

24 killed after bus plunges into river in Bundi

As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in the Lakheri area here on Wednesday. Five people are injured and have been referred to Kota Hospital for treatment.I am deeply saddened to learn about the tra...

Egypt to bury former president Mubarak in military funeral

Egypt will on Wednesday bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who died at the age of 91, in a military funeral in Cairo. Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was forced out of office by protests in 2011. He spent many of the subsequ...

Coyotes score first, but Panthers emerge with 2-1 win

Mike Hoffmans power-play goal at 850 of the third period broke a tie and led the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers finished a five-game Western Conference road trip with ...

Kevin Hart to lead Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs' action-comedy

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is set to star in an action-comedy based on the original idea by writer duo Lucia Aniello and Paul W Downs. The yet-untitled Universal Pictures project will be directed by Malcolm D Lee, reported Variety.Will Packe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020