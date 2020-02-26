Shaheen Bagh: Court to pass order on Mar 2 on Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Thakur, Verma
A Delhi court will pass order on March 2 on whether to lodge FIR against Union minister Anurag Thakur and his BJP colleague and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech in relation to anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. Delhi Police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja that prima facie no cognizable offence was found to lodge FIR against Thakur and Verma.
The police, which made the submissions in the Action Taken Report, sought more time from the court to file the final ATR. Police also told the court that legal opinion was being sought in the matter.
BJP MP Verma had on January 28 said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill people and rape women.
