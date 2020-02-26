Public requested not to pay heed to rumours: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday requested people not to pay heed to rumours while continuing extensive patrolling by in the North-East district, which has witnessed widespread violence over the last few days. The police, along with paramilitary forces, has been conducting extensive patrolling in the area. "This has helped in normalising the situation on the road no 66, Bharampuri road, Ghonda road of Police Station Jaffrabad, Welcome and Bhajanpura," Delhi Police stated.

Besides this, extensive interaction with the local community is also helping to ease the anxiety, police said and added, "The situation is peaceful in these areas. The public are requested not to pay heed to rumours." Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday said that normalcy has returned to a large extent in North-East Delhi.

"Normalcy has returned in North-East district to a large extent. Senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and a lot of confidence-building measures are being taken. Things being brought back to normal," Patnaik said here. As many as 20 people have lost their lives and around 190 are injured in the violence that has been raging in parts of North-East Delhi since last few days. (ANI)

