Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks J&K admin's response on plea against Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:12 IST
SC seeks J&K admin's response on plea against Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act. Mufti was arrested moments after the Rajya Sabha passed the law to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) in August last year following the abrogation of Article 370 which had granted special status to the erstwhile state.

The UT authorities on February 5 invoked the PSA provision against Mufti to keep her in detention which has been challenged by her daughter Iltija Mufti before the top court. Issuing notice to the UT administration, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked Iltija to give an undertaking stating that she has not filed any other petition before other judicial forum, including the high court, challenging the detention of her mother.

Iltija had filed a habeas corpus petition in the apex court challenging the government's order for invoking the PSA provision against the PDP chief. Habeas corpus is a writ seeking production of a person, who has allegedly been in illegal detention, before a court.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and M R Shah, asked Iltija's counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan as to why she did not move to the high court with the plea. Referring to an order of the high court, the lawyer said that it cannot hear such a plea and moreover, the apex court has already entertained a similar petition filed against the detention of another former chief minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah.

The bench has now posted the plea for hearing on March 18. During the brief hearing, the lawyer for Iltija said the impugned dossier, which formed the basis for invocation of the PSA, was "manifestly biased slanderous, libellous" against Mufti.

She also said that a person cannot be deprived of fundamental freedom and personal liberty on these grounds. The bench asked the lawyer to give an affidavit as to whether Iltija or somebody else has filed any other petition in the high court against the detention order.

The lawyer replied in negative and undertook to file an affidavit in this regard in a day or two. She also said that Mufti has been accused of creating fear among majority of the population and playing "cheap politics".

She said that not a single incident of incitement has been referred in the dossier by the administration and the PDP chief has been wrongly put under detention under the PSA. The same bench had earlier issued notice to the UT's administration on a similar plea filed against the government notification invoking the PSA against Abdullah.

Mufti and Abdullah, besides two political leaders from the National Conference and its arch-rival PDP were booked under the PSA by the administration in February, barely hours before their six-month-long "preventive detention" was to come to an end. The grounds of detention against Abdullah claim that on the eve of reorganisation of the state, he had allegedly made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of provisions of Articles 370 and Article 35A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundreds of guests who have been locked down in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after Italian tourists staying there were diagnosed with coronavirus, will remain in isolation for 14 days, a senior regional government official said...

Firmenich Achieves 100% Renewable Electricity Worldwide

GENEVA, Feb. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, today announced that all its operations worldwide1 are now powered by 100 renewable electricity. An industry first, this significa...

Japan's snow town turns into hotbed of coronavirus cases

Children played in the snow without masks on Wednesday but Japans coldest prefecture has become a hotbed of coronavirus infections, shutting schools, raising fears about the Summer Olympics and halting tours of a whisky distillery.Hokkaido,...

Odisha woman shot at by male friend in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old woman hailing from Odisha was shot at and injured allegedly by her friend, wholater attempted to end his life near Marathahalli here, police said on Wednesday.Both the woman and the man, who was also from Odisha and found in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020