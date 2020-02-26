Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europeans demand Syria government, Russia return to 2018 Idlib ceasefire deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:49 IST
Europeans demand Syria government, Russia return to 2018 Idlib ceasefire deal

Foreign ministers from 14 European countries, including France and Germany, demanded on Wednesday that Syrian government forces and their Russian backers end their offensive in Idlib province and return to the terms of a 2018 ceasefire deal. Nearly a million Syrians have been displaced in the past three months by fighting between Turkish-backed rebels and Syrian forces backed by Moscow trying to recapture the last major insurgent-held region in Syria after nine years of war.

"We call on the Syrian regime and its supporters, especially the Russians, to end this offensive and return to the ceasefire arrangements of autumn 2018," the 14 ministers said in a column published in French daily newspaper Le Monde. "We call on them to immediately end hostilities and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular the protection of humanitarian workers and medical personnel, who pay with their lives for their engagement in favour of civilian populations."

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to create de-escalation zones in Idlib, but that has since unravelled amid the Syrian government offensive, which it says aims to root out militants in the region. Ankara has sent thousands of troops and truckloads of equipment into the region, in Syria's northwest corner bordering Turkey, to support the rebels, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to push back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

But Assad's forces made fresh gains in southern Idlib province where they took a number of villages on Wednesday, with more hospitals and schools struck by air strikes. "The fight against terrorism cannot, should not, justify the massive violations of international humanitarian law, which we are witnessing every day in northwest Syria," the ministers said.

"We also call on Russia to continue negotiations with Turkey, in order to achieve de-escalation in Idlib and contribute to a political solution," they said, calling on Moscow to not block the renewal by the U.N. Security Council of a mechanism allowing cross-border aid to enter the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condoles death of people in Rajasthan road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 24 people in a road accident in Rajasthan. Five people were also injured after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota-Dausa highw...

NZ strongly encourages India to become participant of RCEP: Winston Peters

New Zealand strongly encourages India to become a full participant in RCEP as its absence is neither in the economic nor the strategic interest of the region, Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters said on Wednesday. Peters was...

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for agovernment resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack onthe Shiv Sena, calling it laachar help...

Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaonblast case for wasting courts time by filing unecessary application.The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020